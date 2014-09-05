Family Dollar rejects Dollar General's sweetened offer

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 5 Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General Corp's $9.1 billion sweetened takeover offer, saying it was not reasonably likely to be completed on the terms proposed.
"There is a very real and material risk that the transaction proposed by Dollar General would fail to close, after a lengthy and disruptive review process," Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine said in a statement.
Family Dollar said it would stick with an $8.5 billion cash-and-stock offer from Dollar Tree Inc. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015