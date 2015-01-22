版本:
Family Dollar shareholders approve Dollar Tree deal

Jan 22 Family Dollar Stores Inc's shareholders approved the discount retailer's deal to be bought by Dollar Tree Inc, effectively putting Dollar General Corp out of the race to buy the company.

About 84 million shares were voted in favor of the deal, representing 74 percent of the total outstanding shares. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
