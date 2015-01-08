Family Dollar 1st-qtr profit nearly halves

BRIEF-Alacer gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
Jan 8 Family Dollar Stores Inc, the target of two rival U.S. dollar store chains, reported a 47 percent drop in quarterly profit as margins fell due to higher discounting.
The No. 2 U.S. discount retailer's net income fell to $41.4 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 29, from $78 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.56 billion from $2.5 billion.
The company's shareholders decided late last month to postpone a vote on a takeover by Dollar Tree Inc in the face of a higher hostile bid from Dollar General Corp. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Western Refining Logistics reports first quarter 2017 results
May 2 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 25.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.