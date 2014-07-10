版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 19:16 BJT

Family Dollar profit falls by a third

July 10 Discount retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc's quarterly profit fell by a third as the company resorted to discounts to clear inventory and competition intensified.

The company, which is under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn to put itself up for sale, said net income fell to $81.1 million, or 71 cents per share, from $120.9 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3.3 percent to $2.66 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from $2.57 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales fell 1.8 percent, the third straight quarterly decline. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐