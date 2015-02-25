版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三

Family Dollar estimates 4 pct rise in Dec-Jan sales

Feb 25 Family Dollar Stores Inc estimated a 4.1 percent rise in net sales in the two months ended Jan. 31, weeks after the company's shareholders approved its acquisition by smaller rival Dollar Tree Inc.

Family Dollar said on Wednesday net sales rose to $1.94 billion from $1.86 billion, a year earlier.

The company's same-store sales rose 1.7 percent in the period, which included the holiday shopping season.

Family Dollar's first quarter will end on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
