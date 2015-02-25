Family Dollar estimates 4 pct rise in Dec-Jan sales

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
Feb 25 Family Dollar Stores Inc estimated a 4.1 percent rise in net sales in the two months ended Jan. 31, weeks after the company's shareholders approved its acquisition by smaller rival Dollar Tree Inc.
Family Dollar said on Wednesday net sales rose to $1.94 billion from $1.86 billion, a year earlier.
The company's same-store sales rose 1.7 percent in the period, which included the holiday shopping season.
Family Dollar's first quarter will end on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: