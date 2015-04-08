UPDATE 1-Family Dollar's profit falls as cold weather hurts sales

(Adds details, background)
April 8 Family Dollar Stores Inc, the
No. 2 U.S. dollar store chain, said its second-quarter profit
fell 15.6 percent in what is likely to be its last quarterly
report as a public company.
The company's same-store sales rose just 0.5 percent in the
second quarter, due to an unusually cold February and a fall in
average spend per customer.
Analysts on average had expected comparable sales to grow
1.8 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Family Dollar's shareholders approved an $8.5 billion
cash-and-stock offer from Dollar Tree Inc in January,
scuppering a higher hostile offer from larger rival Dollar
General Corp.
Antitrust regulators are still reviewing the deal, but the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission has identified about 340 stores
for Dollar Tree to divest so it can gain approval for the
merger.
The deal will allow Dollar Tree to leapfrog Dollar General
and become the largest U.S. discount retailer, with more than
13,000 stores across the United States and Canada and over $18
billion in annual sales.
Dollar Tree said it expects the deal to close in May.
Family Dollar's net income fell to $76.7 million, or 67
cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $90.9
million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding fees related to the Dollar Tree merger, the
company earned 74 cents per share, a penny above the average
analyst estimate of 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $2.80 billion from $2.72 billion, and was
largely in line with the average analyst estimate.
Family Dollar's shares were little changed in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)