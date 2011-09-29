UPDATE 3-Peltz's Trian pulls Family Dollar bid, gains board seat

(Adds analyst comments)

Sept 29 Nelson Peltz's son-in-law Edward Garden gained a seat on the board of Family Dollar Stores Inc in exchange for the billionaire investor's Trian Group withdrawing its offer for the discount chain.

Trian, which owns 8.29 percent of Family Dollar's stock, agreed to vote in favor of the company's board nominees for a certain period of time, effectively ruling out a proxy fight.

It also agreed not to raise its stake beyond 9.9 percent, unless authorized by the board.

In early March, Family Dollar snubbed Trian's $55-$60 a share bid saying it substantially undervalued the company. It also adopted a poison pill capping investments at 10 percent.

"Over the past year, Trian Partners has been engaged in constructive dialogue with (CEO) Howard Levine and other members of the Family Dollar management team," Garden said in a statement.

Garden, who is also on the board of restaurant chain Wendy's Co , praised Family Dollar's strategic initiatives to improve financial results.

The company has taken a number of steps to drive higher sales and profit, such as opening stores and remodeling existing ones.

"(The strategic initiatives) have significantly improved the company's operating performance and future financial prospects," Garden said.

On Wednesday, Family Dollar forecast strong first-quarter earnings and said it plans to ramp up store openings in the coming year.

"You are going to see an even stronger focus on achievement in terms of increased sales, increased margins, operational changes for the positive," Avondale Partners analyst Mark Montagna said.

"It's a positive that (Garden) was appointed because he will certainly have certain standards of achievement that investors would expect," he added.

Earlier this year, activist investor Bill Ackman called Family Dollar an attractive leveraged buyout candidate, shortly before he disclosed that he had raised his stake in the retailer.

Montagna reckons Ackman as a shareholder will be happy about Garden's appointment.

Discount and dollar stores have seen a flurry of deal activity this year as private equity investors have looked to tap into demand from bargain hungry shoppers.

Garden is the chief investment officer and one of the founding members of Trian Partners. With Garden, Family Dollar will have 11 directors.

"Trian has had a positive influence on Family Dollar, and expect that to continue," Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel wrote in a note to clients.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares were down nearly 6 percent at a 1-month low of $50.14 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)