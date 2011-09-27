UPDATE 2-Family Dollar names new COO

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal provides update on development and expansion projects
Sept 27 Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N named Michael Bloom its president and chief operating officer on Tuesday, replacing R. James Kelly, who is retiring after 15 years.
Bloom most recently was executive vice president for merchandising, supply chain and marketing for drugstore chain CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N). Bloom, who spent 20 years at CVS, briefly headed its drugstore unit on an interim basis earlier this year.
The retailer also promoted Dorlisa Flur to the position of vice chair of strategy and chief administrative officer. (Reporting by Martinne Geller and Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)
