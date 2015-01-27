Nelson Peltz cuts stake in Family Dollar

Jan 27 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP cut its stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc to 2.07 percent from 7.3 percent.

Trian Management sold about 6 million shares of the discount retailer, the hedge fund said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1EolGvx)

Family Dollar's shareholders approved an $8.5 billion deal last week to be bought by Dollar Tree Inc, scuppering a higher hostile offer from larger rival Dollar General Corp . (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)