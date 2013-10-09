Family Dollar profit up but same-store sales flat, cautious on '14

Oct 9 Family Dollar Stores Inc posted a
higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it worked on keeping
its costs down while shoppers' focus on everyday purchases such
as food pressured sales, and said it has a cautious approach to
2014.
The discount chain, which warned months ago that the economy
was taking a toll on its shoppers, earned $102.2 million, or 88
cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, up
from $80.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 5.8 percent to $2.5 billion. However, same-store
sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were flat. Back
in July, the company had anticipated its same-store sales would
rise about 2 percent in the quarter.