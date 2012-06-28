UPDATE 4-Family Dollar profit misses view, margins pinched

* Q3 EPS $1.06 vs Street view $1.07
* Q3 same-store sales up 5 pct, at low end of target
* Shares down 3.2 percent
By Phil Wahba
June 28 Family Dollar Stores Inc
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as
it sold more low-margin consumables and cut prices to remain
competitive, and the company said it expected margins to stay
under pressure.
Shares dropped 3.2 percent to $66.91 in midday trading.
Sales grew 9.6 percent to $2.36 billion in the third quarter
through May 26, helped by lower-income shoppers buying items
such as milk and food from its small stores, while sales at
stores open at least a year were up 5 percent - at the low end
of a Family Dollar forecast in March.
But Family Dollar's gross margin fell 0.4 point to 35.8
percent of sales in its third quarter. The hit from price
markdowns was offset somewhat by sales of more profitable
private brands - a segment of its business that the company
hopes to beef up.
Family Dollar has faced tough competition from Dollar
General Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which has
been cutting food prices to woo shoppers.
Indeed, the company said on a conference call on Thursday
that its gross margins will likely remain under pressure in the
current quarter.
"It is clear that consumers continue to face difficult
economic headwinds," Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine
told analysts.
The retailer's same-store sales were below Dollar General's
most recent quarterly same-store performance.
In a research note, BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony
Chukumba said that disparity showed it was "easier said than
done for Family Dollar" to catch up to Dollar General - a hope
that had propelled Family Dollar's shares to a 52-week high of
$74.71 earlier this month.
Family Dollar, which sells a variety of general merchandise,
hopes to grow both by opening more stores and by adding more
products to its shelves.
To compete with Dollar General and other dollar store
chains, it recently added more health and beauty items, PepsiCo
drinks, magazines and gift cards, as well as cigarettes and
other tobacco products.
For the current quarter, Family Dollar expects profit of
between 71 cents per share and 81 cents per share, with
same-store sales rising between 5 percent and 7 percent. That
compares with analysts' expectations of 77 cents per share.
Family Dollar earned $124.5 million, or $1.06 per share in
its fiscal third quarter, missing Wall Street estimates by a
penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compares with a profit of $111.1 million, or 91 cents a
share, a year earlier.