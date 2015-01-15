版本:
Dollar General says store divestitures not to exceed 1,500

Jan 15 Dollar General Corp said it does not expect to divest more than 1,500 stores to gain regulatory approval for its bid to buy smaller rival Family Dollar Corp .

Dollar General also said it had discussions with potential buyers for the stores that may be divested.

Family Dollar said on Monday that regulators would want many more than 1,500 stores divested by Dollar General, and asked shareholders to vote for its agreement to be bought by Dollar Tree Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
