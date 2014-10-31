UPDATE 1-Dollar General extends tender offer for Family Dollar shares again

(Adds analyst comment, shares)
Oct 31 Dollar General Corp extended its
tender offer for shares of Family Dollar Stores Inc to
Dec. 31, until after a shareholder vote that will decide the
fate of a rival bid by Dollar Tree Inc.
Dollar General had received offers for only about 4 million
Family Dollar shares of a total 114 million outstanding shares
as of Oct. 30, a day before the offer was to expire.
Dollar General's perseverance to close a deal highlights its
struggles in a weak economy where penny-pinching customers look
for more discounts and deals.
Dollar stores have been a popular choice for such customers,
but rising competition from mass retailers such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Target Corp opening small-format
stores has intensified pressure on them to merge.
Dollar General, the biggest U.S. discount chain, turned
hostile and took its $80-per-share bid for Family Dollar
directly to shareholders after being spurned twice over
anti-trust concerns.
Family Dollar instead opted for a lower cash-and-stock deal
from Dollar Tree Inc of $74.50 per share, on which it
will hold a shareholder vote on Dec. 11.
Stifel Nicolaus & Co analyst Taylor Labarr said Dollar
General's decision to extend the tender offer was to allow
Family Dollar shareholders time to make a decision after the
special meeting.
"They (Dollar General) extended the offer through the end of
the year, that covers them through the shareholder vote, which I
think is the key thing," Labarr said.
"It's giving cover for FDO shareholders to reject the Dollar
Tree deal and still be able to tender for the offer with Dollar
General," he added.
Dollar General and Family Dollar's shares were largely
unchanged in afternoon trading. Dollar Tree shares were up 1.9
percent at $60.71. Earlier in the day, its shares rose as much
as 2 percent to a record high of $61.00.
