UPDATE 2-Family Dollar adjourns shareholder meeting on Dollar Tree deal

(Adds analyst comments)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Dec 23 Family Dollar Inc shareholders
voted not to proceed with a vote on an agreed takeover by Dollar
Tree Inc in the face of a higher hostile bid from
Dollar General Corp.
Dollar General, the biggest U.S. discount retailer, took its
$9.1 billion offer directly to Family Dollar shareholders in
September after Family Dollar's board rejected its offer, citing
antitrust concerns.
Instead, Family Dollar stuck to its agreement to be bought
by smaller rival Dollar Tree for $8.50 billion in cash and
stock.
The delay in the vote will give the Federal Trade Commission
more time to evaluate the Dollar General offer, Joseph Feldman,
an analyst at brokerage Telsey Advisory Group, said.
Family Dollar said the meeting to vote on the Dollar Tree
deal would now be held on Jan. 22 after it was determined that
there were insufficient votes to approve the deal on Tuesday.
About 72 million shares were voted in favor of the
adjournment, with 15 million against.
Dollar Tree declined to comment.
Dollar General extended its tender offer to Jan. 30 from
Dec. 31.
"Investors are interested in having a greater hearing of the
higher bid by Dollar General," S&P Capital IQ's Efraim Levy told
Reuters. "I would have been surprised if voters had accepted the
current offer."
The adjournment of Tuesday's meeting - postponed from Dec.
11 - could lead to a higher offer from Dollar Tree, analysts
said.
Family Dollar shares were up marginally at $79.38 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Dollar
General's shares were up 1.6 percent at $69.76.
Dollar Tree shares were up 1.8 percent at $70.33 on the
Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey and Joyjeet Das)