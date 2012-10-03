版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 22:39 BJT

BRIEF-Family Dollar Stores sees higher gross profit dollars, lower gross margins rates in fiscal 2013

CHICAGO Oct 3 Family Dollar Stores Inc : * Sees higher gross profit dollars, lower gross margins rates in fiscal 2013 * Says sales trends in line with expectations so far in Q1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐