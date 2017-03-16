版本:
Comcast's Fandango Media to launch online merchandise store

March 16 Fandango Media LLC, a Web-based movie ticketing platform owned by Comcast Corp, said it would launch an online merchandise store next month.

Fandango FanShop will offer curated wearables, collectibles, "experiences and events" tied to theatrical releases and movie franchises.

FanShop's initial offerings will feature gear from upcoming movies "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", "Wonder Woman", "Despicable Me 3", Fandango Media said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
