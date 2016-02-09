CORRECTED-Fund managers ditch 2015 winners and move toward safety

(Corrects spelling of 'Nygren' in 8th pragraph)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Feb 8 Fund managers who relied on the
so-called FANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix, and
Google - to boost their performance numbers in 2015 are cutting
ties as the global economy looks weaker than many expected,
leaving last year's outperformers in the midst of a deep
selloff.
The group of stocks that could do no wrong last year now
seems like it can do little right. Amazon.com Inc is
down 28.7 percent for the year, Netflix has slumped 27.6
percent, and Google parent Alphabet Inc has dropped
11.4 percent over the same time.
Only Facebook Inc entered this week with a flat
performance for the year before sliding 5.2 percent in midday
trading Monday, or about half the 10.2 percent the benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen since the start of
January.
Fund managers say that last year's outsized gains among FANG
stocks - Facebook, for instance, jumped 37 percent, while
Netflix soared 144 percent - make them the first choice to sell
now. The U.S. stock market is down 12.6 percent over the last
three months and investors are questioning whether stocks could
fall the 20 percent that signals a bear market.
"We're moving away from growth because the economy is
decelerating and investors are starting to play defense," said
Phil Orlando, senior portfolio manager at Federated Investors in
New York.
Orlando said he began selling FANG stocks in early January
during the selloff that marked the first weeks of the year and
has been moving into defensive healthcare stocks like Pfizer
and Johnson and Johnson that pay high dividends.
With so many investors sitting on large profits, the FANG
group is the easiest to sell because it is an easy way to
lock-in gains while also shifting a portfolio from expensive,
growth-oriented stocks, Orlando said. Netflix, for instance,
trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 294.8, while
Amazon.com trades at a P/E ratio of 404.9, both more than 17
times the valuation of the S&P 500 index as a whole.
Bill Nygren, portfolio manager of the Oakmark fund, said
that he sold all of his position in Amazon in late 2015 because
it had doubled in price while the retailers it competes with had
fallen sharply, suggesting it was fully valued. He used the
proceeds to move into financial and industrial companies
instead.
SAFETY OVER GROWTH
The move away from FANG stocks is just one sign that more
fund managers are now starting to favor reliable, steady earning
companies over the less profitable but higher-growth companies
they gravitated to during the earlier stages of the bull market.
Utility Consolidated Edison, toy maker Hasbro
and pest control company Rollins Inc have each seen more
fund managers adding shares this quarter, and as a result have
each gained 3 percent or more year to date.
Utilities, meanwhile, which are attractive to investors
mainly for their dividends rather than the prospects of share
price appreciation, are up almost 13 percent since mid-December,
partly on the prospects that a weaker U.S. economy could slow
the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates.
Still unclear is whether the move-to-safety is in itself a
sign that the stock market will improve rather than continue to
spill blood. The S&P 500 has gained an average of 18.5 percent
in the six months after surges in defensive stocks such as
telecoms and utilities, and 28.2 percent in the 12 months
following the defensive jump, said Gina Martins Adams, equity
strategist at Wells Fargo. Consumer discretionary and technology
stocks are the most likely to outperform the broad market in the
six months ahead, she said.
Eric Schoenstein, co-portfolio manager of the Jensen Quality
Growth fund, said that defensive stocks will likely continue to
outperform as investors prepare for the first prolonged
downmarket since 2009. His fund only invests in companies that
have been able to post a 15-percent return on equity every year
for the last 10 years, and has its largest positions in PepsiCo
Inc, Microsoft Corp and surgical tool company
Becton Dickinson and Co.
"We've had six years that have unfolded almost entirely as a
bull market and people have been taught to pursue momentum," he
said. "We are looking for companies that are able to weather the
storms."
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)