BRIEF-Pershing Square sues U.S. over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Aug 14 * William ackman's pershing square sues U.S. government over its treatment of

fannie mae, freddie mac -- court filing * Pershing square says challenges government's "ongoing confiscation" of

fannie, freddie profit at the expense of common stock investors * Pershing square seeks damages for government's alleged unconstitutional

taking of its property
