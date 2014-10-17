Fannie, Freddie near deal that could boost mortgage lending - WSJ

Oct 17 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , their regulator and lenders are close to an agreement that could expand mortgage credit while helping lenders protect themselves from charges of making bad loans, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have recouped tens of billions of dollars in penalties from lenders in recent years over claims that the lenders made underwriting mistakes on loans they sold to the mortgage giants.

Lenders have blamed those penalties for tight credit conditions and for prompting them to make loans only to borrowers with near-pristine credit.

If the agreement is completed, lenders may be more willing to lend to borrowers with lower credit scores and smaller down payments, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CwHzDp)

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)