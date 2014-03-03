版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 3日 星期一 19:38 BJT

Investor Fairholme wants governance actions at Fannie, Freddie

March 3 Fairholme Capital Management has sent letters to the boards of U.S. government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seeking corporate governance actions including a halt to borrowing to pay dividends to the government.

Fairholme, founded by fund manager Bruce Berkowitz, also wants the mortgage companies to hold annual shareholder meetings and relist on the New York Stock Exchange.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐