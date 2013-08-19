版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 19日 星期一 20:59 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $2.5 bln in bills on Wednesday

Aug 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2.5 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 20, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 19, 2014.

Settlement is Aug. 21-22.

