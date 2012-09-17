版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 21:46 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $4 billion bills on Wednesday

Sept 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $4 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

The sale includes $2 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 19, 2012, and $2 billion of six-month bills due March 20, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Sept. 19-20.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐