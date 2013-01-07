Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
* Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
Jan 7 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale will consist of $1 billion of three-month bills, due April 10, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due July 10, 2013.
Settlement is Jan. 9-10.
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: