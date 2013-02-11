版本:
Fannie Mae to sell $3 billion bills on Wednesday

Feb 11 - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will consist of $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due May 15, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Aug. 14, 2013. Settlement is Feb. 13-14.

