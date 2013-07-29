版本:
Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday

July 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 30, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 29, 2014.

Settlement is July 31-Aug. 1.
