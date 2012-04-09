Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln bills on Wednesday

April 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million of
benchmark bills on Wednesday, April 11.
The sale will include $250 million of three-month benchmark
bills due July 11, 2012, and $250 million of six-month bills due
Oct. 10, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m.
(1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is April 11-12.