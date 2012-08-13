版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 01:41 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $4 billion bills on Wednesday

Aug 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it will sell $4 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday,
Aug. 15.
    The sale will include $2 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012, and
$2 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013. 
    The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.   
    In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction. 
    Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). 
    Settlement is Aug. 15-16.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐