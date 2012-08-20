Fannie Mae to sell $3 bln bills on Wednesday

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
The sale will include $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 21, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 20, 2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 22-23.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.