Fannie Mae says to sell $500 million bills on Wednesday

April 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $250 million of three-month bills, due July 17, 2013, and $250 million of six-month bills, due Oct. 16, 2013.

Settlement is April 17-18.
