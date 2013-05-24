版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 21:04 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $2 bln bills on May 29

May 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Friday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on May 29.

The sale will consist of $1 billion of three-month bills, due Aug. 28, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due Nov. 27, 2013.

Settlement is May 29-30.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐