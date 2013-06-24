版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 21:07 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion of bills on Wednesday

June 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills, due Sept. 25, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due Dec. 26, 2013.

Settlement is June 26-27.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐