版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 22:21 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Aug 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 27, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 26, 2014.

Settlement is Aug. 28-29.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐