版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Fannie Mae to sell $1 billion in bills on Wednesday

Sept 3 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it plans to sell $1 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $500 million of three-month bills, due Dec. 4, 2013, and $500 million of six-month bills, due March 5, 2014.

Settlement is Sept. 4-5.

