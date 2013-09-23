版本:
Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln in bills on Wednesday

Sept 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills, due Dec. 24, 2013, and $250 million of six-month bills, due March 26, 2014.

Settlement is Sept. 25-26.
