Fannie Mae to sell $1.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Nov 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said it will sell $1.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $500 million of three-month bills due Feb. 19, 2014 and $500 million of six-month bills due May 21, 2014.

Settlement is Nov. 20-21.
