UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said it will sell $1.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $500 million of three-month bills due Feb. 19, 2014 and $500 million of six-month bills due May 21, 2014.
Settlement is Nov. 20-21.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
