Fannie Mae says to sell $1.5 billion bills on Wednesday

Dec 11 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale will include $500 million of three-month bills, due March 12, 2014, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due June 11, 2014.

Settlement is Dec. 11-12.
