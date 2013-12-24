版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 24日 星期二 21:59 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln in bills on Tuesday

Dec 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said it will sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills due March 26, 2014 and six-month bills due June 25, 2014.

Settlement is Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.
