Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Oct. 5

NEW YORK Oct 3 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Jan. 4, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due April 4, 2012, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Settlement is Oct. 5-6. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; )