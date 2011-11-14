Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a Dutch auction.
The auction will include $1 billion of three-month benchmark bills, due Feb. 15, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due May 16, 2012.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.
Settlement is Nov. 16-17.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; )
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: