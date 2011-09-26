Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Dec. 28, 2011, and $1 billion of six-month bills due March 28, 2012, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
Settlement is Sept. 28-29. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.