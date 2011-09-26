Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Dec. 28, 2011, and $1 billion of six-month bills due March 28, 2012, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Settlement is Sept. 28-29. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)