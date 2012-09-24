Fannie Mae to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Sept 24 (Reutes) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale includes $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 26, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 27, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Sept. 26-27.