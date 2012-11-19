版本:
Fannie Mae to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Nov 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1.5 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Feb 20, 2013 and $1.5 billion of six-month benchmark bills due May 22, 2013 on Wednesday.

Settlement is Nov. 21-22.

