Fannie Mae to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

BRIEF-Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1.5 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Feb 20, 2013 and $1.5 billion of six-month benchmark bills due May 22, 2013 on Wednesday.
Settlement is Nov. 21-22.
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering