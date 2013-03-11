版本:
2013年 3月 12日 星期二 01:35 BJT

Fannie Mae to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

March 11 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it will sell $2.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due June 12, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Sept. 11, 2013.

Settlement is March 13-14.

