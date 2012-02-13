Fannie Mae to sell $1 bln in bills on Wednesday

Feb 13 Fannie Mae, the largest
U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it plans to sell $1.0
billion benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale will include $500 million of three-month bills due
May 16, 2012 and $500 million of six-month bills due Aug. 15,
2012.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m.
(1400 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT)
Settlement is Feb. 15-16.