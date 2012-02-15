Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at higher rates

Feb 15 Fannie Mae, the largest
U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion
of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due May
16, 2012, at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted
rate, up from 0.088 percent rate for its sale of $500 million
three-month bills sold on Feb. 8.
The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due
Aug. 15, 2012, at a 0.162 percent stop-out rate, also up from a
0.117 percent rate for its $500 million of bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money
market yield of 0.134 percent and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.918 with a money market yield of 0.162 percent.
Settlement is Feb. 15-16.