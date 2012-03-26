Fannie Mae to sell $1.0 bln bills on Wednesday

BRIEF-Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
March 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million of three-month benchmark bills due June 27, 2012 and $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT) Settlement is March 28-29.
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: