Fannie Mae to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Jan 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $2.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due April 17, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due July 17, 2013.

Settlement is Jan. 16-17.
