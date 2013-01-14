Fannie Mae to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

World Bank targets Singapore retail investors
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
Jan 14 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $2.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due April 17, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due July 17, 2013.
Settlement is Jan. 16-17.
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.