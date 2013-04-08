Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln in bills on Wednesday

Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
April 8 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills, due July 10, 2013, and $250 million of six-month bills, due Oct. 9, 2013.
Settlement is April 10-11.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.