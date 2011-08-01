Fannie Mae to sell $2 bln bills on Wednesday

NEW YORK Aug 1 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to
sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Nov. 2,
2011, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 1, 2012, on
Wednesday in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00
a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
Settlement is Aug. 3-4.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)