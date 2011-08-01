Fannie Mae to sell $2 bln bills on Wednesday

NEW YORK Aug 1 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Nov. 2, 2011, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 1, 2012, on Wednesday in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Settlement is Aug. 3-4. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)