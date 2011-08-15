Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion in bills on Wednesday

NEW YORK Aug 15 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due Nov. 16, 2011, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 15, 2012, on Wednesday in a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Aug. 17-18. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)